Collective Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter.

VPU traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 195,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

