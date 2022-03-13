Collective Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.31. 61,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

