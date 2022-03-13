Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,810,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 44,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 197,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 6,175,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675,060. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

