Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
STK traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 61,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,857. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
