Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

