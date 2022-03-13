Comerica Bank Reduces Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,470 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PNM Resources by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 963,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after buying an additional 817,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,083,000 after buying an additional 536,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.72 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

