Comerica Bank Sells 1,395 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE B opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.