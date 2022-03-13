Comerica Bank Sells 957 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of InterDigital worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 241.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 250,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.