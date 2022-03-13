Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

