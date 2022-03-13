Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. 1,559,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

