Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $124.37 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

