Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $140,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 5,523,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,297. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

