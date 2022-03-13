Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $2,363,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,898. The company has a market cap of $406.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

