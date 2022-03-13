Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.