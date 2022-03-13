Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

