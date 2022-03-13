Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,815,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -707.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.