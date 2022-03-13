Contrasting Enservco (ENSV) & Its Competitors

Enservco (NYSE: ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enservco to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Enservco alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enservco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 461 2124 2705 115 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Enservco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.63% -132.29% -5.45%

Risk and Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s rivals have a beta of 2.36, meaning that their average share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -2.94 Enservco Competitors $2.38 billion -$13.15 million 12.69

Enservco’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enservco rivals beat Enservco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.