Contrasting Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Augusta Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.65 -$42.24 million ($0.11) -3.09 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -22.75% -40.44% -14.82% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Panther Mining and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Augusta Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru. The Exploration segment includes the company’s mineral exploration and evaluation assets in Santa Rosa, El Horco, Plomo, and Argosy. The Corporate segment provides financial, human resources, and technical support to the three mining operations and Coricancha. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.