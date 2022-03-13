Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) CEO Buys $200,146.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPS opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 63.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.