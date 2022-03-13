Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 151.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. 1,475,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,036. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.