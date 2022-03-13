Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.59. 1,269,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.93 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

