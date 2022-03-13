Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.