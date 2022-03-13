Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $33.58

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $31.77. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 1,104 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 141.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

