Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$25.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.45.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

