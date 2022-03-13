Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading

