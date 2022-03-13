Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Up 54.7% in February

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $$15.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

