Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will post sales of $454.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 802,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 26.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 301.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

