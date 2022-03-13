Courier Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,097 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 497,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

