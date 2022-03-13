Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,845. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

