Courier Capital LLC Sells 83,769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

