Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in February

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CVALF stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.56. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a net margin of 81.96% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.