Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 259.7% in February

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 469,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,914. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

