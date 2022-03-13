Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 431 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.80. 103,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,461. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.24.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

