Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 7,627 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

