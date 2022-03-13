Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 204,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

