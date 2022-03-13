Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $11.58 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of VONV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 348,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

