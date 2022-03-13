Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.59. 338,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

