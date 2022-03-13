Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 519,700 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,584. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

