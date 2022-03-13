Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

CPG opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

