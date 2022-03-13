CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $40.46

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.46, but opened at $42.59. CRH shares last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 13,056 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

