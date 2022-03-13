Critical Comparison: Cybin (CLXPF) versus Its Peers

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 680 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cybin to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cybin alerts:

This table compares Cybin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.29 Cybin Competitors $1.16 billion $51.13 million -21.49

Cybin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cybin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 182 709 1009 20 2.45

Cybin currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,228.95%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.50%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Cybin competitors beat Cybin on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cybin (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.