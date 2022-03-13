Critical Comparison: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.56 $3.50 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.08 $22.52 million $0.27 4.41

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 656.30%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

