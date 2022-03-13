Critical Contrast: CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) & SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SCVX and CVD Equipment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCVX and CVD Equipment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.64 -$6.07 million $0.08 51.68

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% CVD Equipment 4.23% -4.80% -3.14%

Risk and Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVD Equipment beats SCVX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

