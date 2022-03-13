Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 157,848 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 104,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $726.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.