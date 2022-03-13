Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

