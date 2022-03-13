Crown (CRW) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $469.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00740201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00198981 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025898 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,232,433 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

