Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 78,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

