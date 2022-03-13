Crypterium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00105632 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,422,084 coins and its circulating supply is 81,424,533 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

