Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Titan International worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 123,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE:TWI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Titan International Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.