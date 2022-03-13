Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.